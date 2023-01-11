×

South Africa

Excitement as lower grades pupils start their schooling journey

11 January 2023 - 10:11
Mpho Koka Journalist
Parents and pupils line-up outside Dulcie September Primary School in Rabie Ridge in Tembisa on the first day of school.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Back to school began smoothly at Dulcie September Primary School in Rabie Ridge in Tembisa on Wednesday as dozens of parents took pictures and blew kisses to their little ones, some of whom were starting their schooling path. 

While holding umbrellas under the scorching sun, the parents were waiting in queues with their children as the pupils were slowly let into the school for the commencement of classes for the year.

As the pupils were ushered into the school yard, parents were seen blowing kisses and waving goodbyes to their children.

One parent, Constance Sithole, said she was excited to see her daughter finally starting school.

Sithole, 35, accompanied her child Tiano, 6, to school to start her grade 1.

“I have always wanted this day for my child. This is her first day of school because she has never worn any school uniform before as she did grade R at a crèche. This is her first time in uniform. I even took leave to come with her to school,’’ said Sithole.

Kholofelo Maupa, 30, showed her excitement when she asked her four-year-old son Oratile, who is starting grade R, to pose for a picture on his first day of school.

“I woke up at 5.30am to prepare my child. He has been at crèche for a long time and I am happy that he is finally starting school,’’ said Maupa.

Maupa was carrying a bag filled with toilet papers, sanitisers, pencils, rulers, erasers and colour pencils, among others, for Oratile.

“I want to make sure his first day at school goes well. I even packed a big lunch for him,’’ she said.

Cynthia Rakgalakane also accompanied her three children aged 10, 9 and 8 to school. They are in grades five, four and three, respectively. 

There were two long queues at the school’s two entrances from 7am – one queue of parents with pupils in grades R to three, and the other queue of parents of pupils in grades four to seven.

kokam@sowetan.co.za  

