Some pupils are confident, some cry
Mixed emotions as children head to school
It was all fun and excitement in Soweto as pupils headed to school to commence the 2023 academic year.
At some schools in Protea Glen, grade 1 and 8 pupils could not contain their mood as they were ushered into their new schools for the first time.
One such pupil at Tholimfundo Primary School, six-year-old Lethabo Chimzima, couldn’t hold back her joy as she walked into the school ahead of her mother who struggled to hold her back.
Noticing the Sowetan cameras, the girl started posing and making hand gestures.
“I want to be a policeman,” the bubbly girl said when asked what she wanted to be when she grows up.
“I am going to make new friends and my old friend Hlulani is also coming. I am also going to learn English.”
Her mother, Shelly, who admitted to being more nervous than her confident daughter, said they had not experienced any problems waking up as the little one woke up bright and early and reminded her mother to do her hair.
“Her stationery was ready, we got her uniform yesterday, so all we needed to prepare was her hair. She hasn’t stopped talking about school since morning.”
The grade 1 newcomers waited nervously next to their parents to be called by a teacher into the classroom.
While other pupils appeared shy and reserved, once they were placed in teacher Zodwa Thuli’s class, they grew comfortable, even singing songs from grade R.
Only one sad face could be seen, but teacher Thuli kept a close eye on the child out of fear that she might cry for her mother.
The school appeared to be well organised and some parents came to ask about available space.
Many parents expressed how excited their children were to start school and that made them co-operate while preparing to get ready in the morning.
Excitement as lower grades pupils start their schooling journey
At Protea Glen Secondary (PGS) School a queue of parents could be seen outside the premises making last-minute submissions of documents for their grade 8 pupils.
One parent said she had experienced a challenge with the online system which placed her daughter at a school in Naledi when their nearest school is PGS.
“I had to go to the district offices to try and get a nearby school. They told me that PGS had space and they transferred me to the school, which was initially my first choice.
“I am not sure why the online system would skip a nearby school and take me to the furthest one. But I have a letter from the district and I am waiting to be helped.”
The school had a team that was managing last-minute applications, with about 10 parents queueing to get their children space.
While more than 1,000 pupils were still to be placed in high-pressure schools around Gauteng, this did not seem to be an issue in this region as parents swiftly moved in and out of schools after being assisted by principals.
Placements, language, transport worry parents
Inside the school it was all systems go as four classes of grade 8 pupils were being orientated, while teachers were still dealing with a small group of pupils who had been transferred from other schools.
Grade 12 pupils started their day with a motivational talk from local ward councillor Phelelani Simelani, who encouraged them to study hard to get entry into tertiary institutions.
At another primary school, Faranani, pupils had started settling into class with the grade 1s already being given tasks to do.
One of the pupils, Thuleleni Radebe, struggled to separate from her mother, threatening tears if she left.
The little girl watched from the classroom door as her peers started to perform tasks. The mother promised to stay until the girl was comfortable to let her go.
