The north- and southbound lanes on the N3 highway have been closed after a serious multiple vehicle crash in the Free State on Tuesday.
According to Arrive Alive, the crash occurred between the Frankfort/Vrede interchange and Wilge Plaza shortly after midday.
“All lanes on the N3 Toll Route (both north- and southbound) in the vicinity are closed to traffic. Traffic is being stacked at the scene, while emergency services are attending to the numerous crash casualties,” the AA said in a statement..
Motorists are warned to expect extensive traffic disruptions in the area.”
TimesLIVE
N3 highway closed after multiple vehicle crash in Free State
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego
