A biker was severely injured after colliding with a car in Pinetown, outside Durban, on Saturday morning.
A team from ALS Paramedics Medical Services attended the accident scene on Caversham Road after 10am.
“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that a biker and a light motor vehicle had collided on the roadway,” the emergency service said.
“A male believed to be in his seventies was found to have sustained serious injuries and immediately advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. The man was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment he required. At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”
TimesLIVE
Biker 'severely' injured after colliding with a car in Pinetown
Image: Supplied
A biker was severely injured after colliding with a car in Pinetown, outside Durban, on Saturday morning.
A team from ALS Paramedics Medical Services attended the accident scene on Caversham Road after 10am.
“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that a biker and a light motor vehicle had collided on the roadway,” the emergency service said.
“A male believed to be in his seventies was found to have sustained serious injuries and immediately advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. The man was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment he required. At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”
TimesLIVE
Delays on N3 after multi-vehicle crash
KZN ANC Women's League leader killed in a car crash returning from conference
Grade 12 teacher killed in car crash while on the way home from Bloemfontein marking centre
Five killed in Durban crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos