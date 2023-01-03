×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | 'Anarchists will be dealt with – the holiday is over': Mbalula

'Discipline is going to reign supreme,' says ANC secretary-general

03 January 2023 - 14:22
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and party president Cyril Ramaphosa.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and party president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ANC MPs who disregard party orders will face the music and be disciplined, says newly elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Listen:

The ANC ordered MPs to vote against adopting the section 89 Phala Phala report in parliament which found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer. Those who defied the order were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.

Mbalula said their conduct is on the agenda for the party's January 8 111th anniversary celebrations.

Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet after the January 8 statement.

On the cabinet reshuffle, Mbalula said they do not want people “who sleep on the job” and should the president bring in “sleepers”, the party will not agree to it.

Before the January 8 statement, the ANC will resume its national conference in a hybrid manner for two days after it was adjourned in December. 

TimesLIVE

ANC rejects suggestions public funds will be used for January 8 celebrations

The ANC will “not tolerate any person” using public funds for its January 8 111th anniversary celebrations in the Free State.
News
5 days ago

ANC national conference adjourns to next year

The meeting will reconvene to adopt policies in the first week of January.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...