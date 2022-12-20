The ANC national elective conference was adjourned on Tuesday before it could conclude its business and will reconvene in the first week of January next year.
This was announced by newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula towards the end of proceedings on day 5.
“The steering committee has taken the decision that the conference will adjourn while voting is taking place and the president will come and deliver a round-up speech. We will meet again hybrid to complete the business of the conference on January 5,” Mbalula told delegates gathered at Nasrec.
Hybrid, he said, means that the leadership will meet provinces to finalise the work that was started in commissions during the conference.
“The announcement on the nominations [of the national executive committee members] will be tonight or tomorrow. We are under pressure because buses and transport need to leave because some delegates live far.”
However, he said the rules adopted for the conference still apply, voting will still continue and the adoption of the conference will be done when delegates reconvene.
Because “we are mindful of the negative perceptions on the adjournment, we are going to brief the media further on the decision”.
TimesLIVE
ANC national conference adjourns to next year
Meeting will reconvene to adopt policies in the first week of January
Image: Freddy Mavunda.
The ANC national elective conference was adjourned on Tuesday before it could conclude its business and will reconvene in the first week of January next year.
This was announced by newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula towards the end of proceedings on day 5.
“The steering committee has taken the decision that the conference will adjourn while voting is taking place and the president will come and deliver a round-up speech. We will meet again hybrid to complete the business of the conference on January 5,” Mbalula told delegates gathered at Nasrec.
Hybrid, he said, means that the leadership will meet provinces to finalise the work that was started in commissions during the conference.
“The announcement on the nominations [of the national executive committee members] will be tonight or tomorrow. We are under pressure because buses and transport need to leave because some delegates live far.”
However, he said the rules adopted for the conference still apply, voting will still continue and the adoption of the conference will be done when delegates reconvene.
Because “we are mindful of the negative perceptions on the adjournment, we are going to brief the media further on the decision”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos