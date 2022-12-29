ANC rejects suggestions public funds will be used for January 8 celebrations

Motlashuping said the northern part of the stadium had subsided and “please note that though the correction report was submitted it still needs to be referred to the structural engineer for a periodical assessment”.
However, Mbalula said “all matters that were previously flagged in relation to the stadium infrastructure have since been cleared”.
On January 5, the party will hold part two of its 55th national conference in a hybrid manner and a golf day and fundraising gala dinner will be held on January 7.
TimesLIVE asked the municipality for comment, but it had not responded by the time of publishing this article.
This is a developing story.
The ANC will “not tolerate any person” using public funds for its January 8 111th anniversary celebrations in the Free State.
“Where there is evidence of a government official diverting public resources under the pretext that these are for ANC activities, decisive action will be taken,” secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.
This after rumours circulated that certain departments in the Mangaung municipality had allocated resources for the event.
TimesLIVE has seen unconfirmed messages that the human settlements department and co-operative governance and traditional affairs department are responsible for transporting 3,000 people while the social development department is to ensure there is cake, campaigns and 55 doves for the celebrations.
ANC eThekwini region distances itself from vote-buying allegations, voices support for elected leaders
The department of agriculture has been listed to provide fruit, snack packs including water and juice, and “meat for marshalls to be fed outside the stadium”.
Mbalula said the party noted “with concern” messages circulating on social media platforms suggesting there was a directive from unnamed sources that government departments fund certain parts of the celebrations.
“The ANC will not tolerate any person using its name under the pretext of raising funds for its activities from public funds. Any suggestion that the ANC is plundering public resources to fund its activities is rejected with contempt.”
The party’s January 8 statement, which will be delivered by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, is a national event which will be led by newly elected deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. This will be the first public engagement of the newly elected ANC top 7 leaders.
“All matters related to fundraising and funding are handled by treasurer-general Gwen Ramakgopa, while deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane is the convener of preparations for the January 8 celebrations,” Mbalula said.
The party confirmed the celebrations will be held at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.
This despite a letter, dated December 21, also circulating, that acting city manager Tebogo Motlashuping wrote to the ANC in the province informing them the stadium had shortfalls and could be “non-compliant”.
Zuma's abuses must stop, says Ramaphosa
Motlashuping wrote: “This report seeks to advise the event owner on the shortfalls at the Dr Rantlai Molemela Stadium in preparation for the ANC January 8 event.
“The facility accommodates 15,500 people, which should include hawkers and staff. The accommodation figures will further be reduced when the stage is erected, as that part of the stadium will be regarded as non-usable.
“During the assessment or inspection, shortfalls were identified which could render the stadium non-compliant.”
However, Mbalula said “all matters that were previously flagged in relation to the stadium infrastructure have since been cleared”.
On January 5, the party will hold part two of its 55th national conference in a hybrid manner and a golf day and fundraising gala dinner will be held on January 7.
TimesLIVE asked the municipality for comment, but it had not responded by the time of publishing this article.
This is a developing story.
