New ANC SG Fikile Mbalula and first deputy Nomvula Mokonyane sing from different hymn sheets

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and his first deputy Nomvula Mokonyane contradicted each other on the poor attendance of commissions during their first press briefing together after being elected.
Answering questions from journalists on videos and pictures circulating on social media showing empty chairs inside commission halls at the ANC's 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Mbalula described this as "complete fabrication".
This was soon after Mokonyane had said they had taken note of poor attendance in some commissions but there were submissions made on behalf of provinces.
"The allegations that delegates didn't go to commissions and rooms were empty is a complete fabrication," said Mbalula.
"We finished the commissions around 12am. We voted up until that time, so you went from commissions to voting for the top seven. Our commissions were well attended, and we are producing good results."
During his closing address, President Cyril Ramaphosa also touched on the fact that instead of coming to fully participate in conference duties, some delegates opted to party instead this weekend.
The ANC 55th conference was unable to conclude its business due to conference starting late, delegates having to drive back to their provinces and others returning to work.
As a result, the conference will be reconvened in hybrid on January 5, three days before the ANC's January 8 celebrations.
Meanwhile, Mokonyane said they had registered the non-attendance of commissions.
"One of the things that we’ve also registered is exactly that. Without defending those who actually went AWOL, provinces met and there were submissions and a lot of submissions that were coming were official submissions.
"We do take note that there was poor attendance in some, not all, but there were submissions made on behalf of provinces, of secretaries and the leagues themselves presented in the different commissions," she said.
New ANC SG Fikile Mbalula and first deputy Nomvula Mokonyane sing from different hymn sheets
Image: Thulani Mbele
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and his first deputy Nomvula Mokonyane contradicted each other on the poor attendance of commissions during their first press briefing together after being elected.
Answering questions from journalists on videos and pictures circulating on social media showing empty chairs inside commission halls at the ANC's 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Mbalula described this as "complete fabrication".
This was soon after Mokonyane had said they had taken note of poor attendance in some commissions but there were submissions made on behalf of provinces.
"The allegations that delegates didn't go to commissions and rooms were empty is a complete fabrication," said Mbalula.
"We finished the commissions around 12am. We voted up until that time, so you went from commissions to voting for the top seven. Our commissions were well attended, and we are producing good results."
During his closing address, President Cyril Ramaphosa also touched on the fact that instead of coming to fully participate in conference duties, some delegates opted to party instead this weekend.
The ANC 55th conference was unable to conclude its business due to conference starting late, delegates having to drive back to their provinces and others returning to work.
As a result, the conference will be reconvened in hybrid on January 5, three days before the ANC's January 8 celebrations.
Meanwhile, Mokonyane said they had registered the non-attendance of commissions.
"One of the things that we’ve also registered is exactly that. Without defending those who actually went AWOL, provinces met and there were submissions and a lot of submissions that were coming were official submissions.
"We do take note that there was poor attendance in some, not all, but there were submissions made on behalf of provinces, of secretaries and the leagues themselves presented in the different commissions," she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos