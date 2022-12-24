Record label Afrotainment released a statement on Wednesday confirming speculation that the 40-year-old, whose real name was Mandla Maphumulo, had been admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban.
This after the star, who gained fame as part of musical group Big Nuz, suffered a minor stroke. It added the musician was under the supervision of doctors.
Mampintsha and Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, have a child, known to fans as Sponge. The pair tied the knot a year ago and their wedding was screened in a Showmax special, in addition to the reality TV show Uthando Lodumo.
Twitter and other social media platforms have been flooded with tributes as many mourn the loss of the musician, who made a major contribution to the South African music industry.
Many are heartbroken for Babes, having followed the pair's turbulent relationship for years, from girlfriend and boyfriend to husband and wife.
“Askies baba ka Sponge! RIP Shimora, you were a colourful and vibrant character, always with the big hits! Condolences to your wife, family, friends and fans!” tweeted one fan.
“Big Nuz has made us dance and enjoy the best of Durban kwaito for over 15 years. They gave it their all. And Mampintsha was right at the centre of that. RIP Shimora. What a legend!” tweeted another brokenhearted fan.
See the other tributes below:
'Details of his passing can't be shared with the public,' says Mampintsha's family as tributes pour in
Image: SUPPLIED/Showmax
The shocking news of Big Nuz member Mampintsha's death has not only left his family, friends and fans brokenhearted but has seen his, his group's and his wife's names charting the Twitter trends list as Mzansi reacts to his death.
The 40-year-old star died on Saturday morning. West Ink Records manager Sbu Ncube confirmed to TshisaLIVE.
In a statement, the artist's management said details of his death cannot be shared with the public and that details about funeral and memorial services would be announced in due course.
See the statement below:
Image: WestInk
Record label Afrotainment released a statement on Wednesday confirming speculation that the 40-year-old, whose real name was Mandla Maphumulo, had been admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban.
This after the star, who gained fame as part of musical group Big Nuz, suffered a minor stroke. It added the musician was under the supervision of doctors.
Mampintsha and Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, have a child, known to fans as Sponge. The pair tied the knot a year ago and their wedding was screened in a Showmax special, in addition to the reality TV show Uthando Lodumo.
Twitter and other social media platforms have been flooded with tributes as many mourn the loss of the musician, who made a major contribution to the South African music industry.
Many are heartbroken for Babes, having followed the pair's turbulent relationship for years, from girlfriend and boyfriend to husband and wife.
“Askies baba ka Sponge! RIP Shimora, you were a colourful and vibrant character, always with the big hits! Condolences to your wife, family, friends and fans!” tweeted one fan.
“Big Nuz has made us dance and enjoy the best of Durban kwaito for over 15 years. They gave it their all. And Mampintsha was right at the centre of that. RIP Shimora. What a legend!” tweeted another brokenhearted fan.
See the other tributes below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos