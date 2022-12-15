×

South Africa

RTMC warns of heavy road law enforcement during festive season

Twenty four accident hotspots identified in SA

15 December 2022 - 07:59

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned that law enforcement will be out in full force during the festive season to ensure compliance among drivers and other road users.

On Friday, most companies will start winding up production, allowing workers to go on holidays in different parts of the country and Southern Africa...

