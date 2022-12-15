RTMC warns of heavy road law enforcement during festive season
Twenty four accident hotspots identified in SA
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned that law enforcement will be out in full force during the festive season to ensure compliance among drivers and other road users.
On Friday, most companies will start winding up production, allowing workers to go on holidays in different parts of the country and Southern Africa...
RTMC warns of heavy road law enforcement during festive season
Twenty four accident hotspots identified in SA
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned that law enforcement will be out in full force during the festive season to ensure compliance among drivers and other road users.
On Friday, most companies will start winding up production, allowing workers to go on holidays in different parts of the country and Southern Africa...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos