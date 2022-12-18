×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Seven killed in minibus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

18 December 2022 - 22:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Seven people died when a minibus taxi overturned on the N3 between Bergville and Tugela Plaza.
Seven people died when a minibus taxi overturned on the N3 between Bergville and Tugela Plaza.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

Seven people were killed in a crash on the N3 between Bergville and Tugela Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

A truck and minibus taxi were involved in the collision.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the minibus had overturned.

“Tragically seven people sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics from KZN EMS, together with their colleagues from several private ambulance services, have treated six patients at the scene for injuries ranging from serious to critical,” he said.

The southbound carriageway towards Durban was obstructed.

“Please slow down, be vigilant and remain patient,” said N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods