Boksburg explosion 'could have been avoided', says RTMC as death toll rises to nine
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says truck drivers usually reverse when they feel a load has hit a bridge, but this driver failed to do so
The gas tanker explosion which killed nine people in Boksburg on Saturday could have been prevented, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
The incident happened when a gas tanker got stuck under a railway bridge, leading to the blast.
But this could have been prevented had the driver been alert, said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.
“Someone should have known the height of the truck and that the bridge is low. One can feel when the truck is hitting a hard surface, especially when going under a low bridge. The first thing to do is to reverse. But the truck driver didn’t,” Zwane told TimesLIVE.
“The police will take over from here and will determine the next actions if anyone is to be held accountable. But right now an inquest is being investigated,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the site at 1pm on Saturday.
Lesufi will be joined by the MECs for co-operative governance (Cogta), transport and logistics, and infrastructure development.
Eight killed in gas tanker explosion in Boksburg
