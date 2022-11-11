XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops flagged in second school 'food poisoning incident'

In a second incident involving XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops, 40 Verulam children aged between five and 13 fell ill, allegedly after consuming the sweets at their school’s market day event on Friday.
Paramedics were called to Lotusville Primary School just before noon.
“Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) received a call for assistance from an educator at about 11.42am. According to the caller, several pupils approached educators and complained of severe abdominal pains, difficulty in breathing and nausea after consuming lollipops that were purchased from other learners.
“On arrival, Rusa located most of the ailing children in the parking lot. Paramedics from several ambulance services arrived shortly thereafter and assessed the minors,” Rusa director Prem Balram said.
IPSS Medical Rescue was also on scene.
“All students are being treated on scene by various ambulance services and will be transported to a nearby facility for further care,” said IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.
A message from the school’s principal, M Naidu, was sent to parents.
“Kindly make arrangements for your child to be picked up and monitor your children over the weekend for food poisoning.”
In February, pupils at uMzovane Primary School in KwaMaphumulo became ill after ingesting the same lollipops.
At the time, manufacturer Richester Foods said it had identified the product batch — manufactured on September 28 2021 — in question and would send it for testing.
The company later said independent testing officials cleared the lollipops as they were free from bacterial contamination that could cause ill health.
The company didn't immediately respond to queries regarding Friday's incident.
