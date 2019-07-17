Residents warned after a baboon is spotted running around in Gauteng

Footage from a drone captured the creature moving at speed along walls, across balconies and down a road in Northcliff.

Kassin warned residents against getting close to the baboon as it was likely to become aggressive around people. "It is not used to being in a space where there are a lot of people, so we advise that people do not get close to it. They must remain indoors and call us immediately," he told SowetanLIVE.

Owners of domestic pets were urged to keep them indoors.

Kassin expressed concern at the lack of suitable food for the baboon.

"It's been surviving on food from the dustbins, which is not suitable. It can be affected by food poisoning, for example, and die ... but we're determined that we'll be able to capture it," he said.

This will not be an easy task. Kassin said it would be trapped by placing a cage containing food close to its location.

Claw and SCP Security urged anyone who knew the baboon's whereabouts to immediately contact 082 926 3627.