Ramaphosa takes hard line on corruption in closing address at ANC conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out swinging against corruption emboldened by his re-election as ANC leader, telling delegates that no mercy will be shown to those who steal from the public.
Ramaphosa, delivering his closing address to the party's 55th national conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, acknowledged that the party has not done enough to end corruption and to end state capture.
"We have stated our determination, as this 55th national conference, to take all necessary actions to end corruption and patronage within the ANC. We know from our recent experience that such actions can be difficult and painful. We know that these actions may be met with opposition and that they may increase discord within our structures. But, as this conference has recognised, we have no choice – we either deal with corruption or we perish," said Ramaphosa.
He said the conference had agreed that the government should consider the establishment of a vibrant and independent anti-corruption agency as a structure to address issues of corruption across the country.
"We must show no mercy for those who steal from the people, whoever they are and wherever they are. This is the definitive mandate that has emerged from discussions at this conference and we are bound by our commitment to the ANC and to the people to fulfil that responsibility. We need to employ people because they are competent and committed, not because they are connected."
Ramaphosa has come out of the conference with his hand strengthened after a resounding victory in the party elections where he saw off an attempt of a fightback by his opponents who backed former health minister Zweli Mkhize's bid to unseat him.
"This conference has expressed impatience at the pace of change and has given our deployees in government, in parliament and legislatures and across society an instruction to act with extraordinary effort, urgency and purpose to implement these resolutions."
He also said there was a need to remove obstacles to faster economic growth and job creation. "We need to act against those public representatives and officials who are delaying the vital reforms that we need to build a thriving economy," he said.
Addressing party internal problems, Ramaphosa said the conference has proven to be a watershed moment.
"Through the deliberations at this conference we have chosen the path of renewal, to rebuild our movement and restore its values. We have chosen the path of principled unity, in the finest traditions of our movement," he said.
He said there have been attempts to divide the ANC, "to provoke us and to divert us from the tasks that we must undertake in advancing our national democratic revolution".
"There have been moments at this conference that have tested our unity and cohesion. But thanks to the political consciousness and for the most part the discipline amongst yourselves as delegates, whatever differences amongst us did not distract us from the critical work that the people of this country expect and require of us."
Ramaphosa said that his government would pay more attention to fixing schools and hospitals, roads and water infrastructure.
"This conference sets out the path to a society in which every child receives a quality education and in which every person has access to healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay," he said.
"In addition to the work already under way, we need to ensure equal access to high and tertiary education and should establish more TVET colleges and technical high schools. We need to fix our schools and our hospitals, our roads and our water infrastructure. We need to employ people because they are competent and committed, not because they are connected."
