'The haves don't want poor to benefit', says Ramaphosa on opposition to NHI

“What he has done by making this announcement, is to play with the lives of the South African people for imaginary political gain. By making this announcement, Ramaphosa has made a fatal miscalculation,” said Steenhuisen on Tuesday. “His transparent desperation to find something — anything — he can spin as a populist 'solution' to the problems created by 30 years of ANC misrule, now confirms for all to see how scared the ANC is of the approaching election.”

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa was gambling with people’s lives by introducing the bill.

The DA said it will fight its implementation all the way to the Constitutional Court

“By signing this bill into law on Wednesday, the ANC will be signing the death warrant of healthcare in South Africa,” he said. “The visceral and immediate rejection of Ramaphosa’s announcement by the South African people shows that they understand this for what it is. A cheap election ploy where the ANC is using the lives of the people as political props.”

But Ramaphosa said that his government was not reckless and that the introduction of the NHI would not be done in a destructive manner.

What was important, he emphasised, was that there were still a lot of inequality in the country and NHI was one of the ways the ANC was trying to resolve it.

“Let me tell you, my good friends, we are not a reckless government, we are a government that has focused on building a nation, on reconciliation, on making sure that there is equality fully in our country,” he said.

“We cannot and must not go on with a new South Africa when we still have inequality in some areas of life and healthcare, which is the most important area for the life of anyone is the one area where we need equality. And believe you me, we are going to have equality, whether people like it or not. That's what we are going to have.”