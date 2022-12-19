×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Thabo Mbeki the moment Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president

19 December 2022 - 12:32
Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki at the ANC 55th National Conference at Nasrec EXPO Centre in Johannesburg.
Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki at the ANC 55th National Conference at Nasrec EXPO Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president on Monday beating opponent Zweli Mkhize for the hotly contested ANC presidency.

In a fiercely contested race, Ramphosa beat Mkhize by close margins.

The announcement was made by ANC Elections Committee head Kgalema Motlanthe during the party's 55th national congress.

WATCH | Live updates: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected president of the ANC

Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president on Monday beating opponent Zweli Mkhize for the hotly contested ANC presidency.
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods