WATCH | Thabo Mbeki the moment Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president
Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president on Monday beating opponent Zweli Mkhize for the hotly contested ANC presidency.
In a fiercely contested race, Ramphosa beat Mkhize by close margins.
The announcement was made by ANC Elections Committee head Kgalema Motlanthe during the party's 55th national congress.
Reactions from ANC delegates as Cyril Ramaphosa is announced as the newly elected president of the ANC. @SowetanLIVE #ANCNationalElectiveConference pic.twitter.com/hlq4YF2ecP— MPHO KOKA (@MPHOKOKA1) December 19, 2022