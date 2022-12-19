Rito Baloyi, a member of the ANC Youth League from Limpopo reacting to the top 7 results announcement, said: “I am excited about the results. I am happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa is back. What is pleasing is that the second DSG [Maropene Ramokgopa] is relatively young.
“I am also happy to see Fikile Mbalula in the top seven. He is a former president of the youth league. His inclusion as secretary-general will bring energy to the organisation.”
Maite Makgoba, another delegate from Limpopo, said: “I am so happy that Ramaphosa won. We are happy as Limpopo. We carried the mandate of our branches.”
KwaZulu-Natal ANC delegate Mzwandile Mkhwanazi said: “Congratulations to Cyril Ramaphosa for winning. We will let bygones be bygones and hope this victory will unite the party. We now have more women in the top leadership compared to previous leadership. It shows that in the ANC we are not theorising the issue of women. Fikile Mbalula is now our SG, we hope he will bring more energy in the movement.”
Eastern Cape delegate Simphiwe Msipa said: "We won. The ANC won. The elected leaders have a huge task upon themselves and I am confident that they will help the movement be united and improve."
Elton Charlies, delegate from Northern Cape said: "The conference went well. I am happy with the results. We have elected our new leadership and they will lead us for the next five years. They have to ensure the ANC deals with the issues affecting the poor masses of our people."
WATCH | KZN ANC throws its support behind President Cyril Ramaphosa after his re-election
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it supports President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was re-elected party leader for the second term at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, on Monday.
“We have fought a good fight, it's democracy. President Ramaphosa was elected democratically. We campaigned but he won, and we must accept that he is president until 2027,” said KZN ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo.
The province was behind Zweli Mkhize's failed presidential bid. The KZN ANC also has the largest voting delegation compared to any other province to the conference.
Mtolo said KZN would have no choice but to support the newly elected leadership.
“The ANC conference has spoken, we've elected the top seven, which is our leadership elected by branches. We are not above branches, but branches are sending a message that we must stay away from state politics,” he said.
He said Mkhize, as a member of the ANC, will continue to do work assigned by his branch.
Eastern Cape ANC spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said the provincial structure was overjoyed by Ramaphosa's victory.
“We are over the moon because our agenda has been achieved. Some of us have been despised by those who are against the renewal of the ANC. Today it has been confirmed that ANC cadres are serious about renewal,” said Ngqondi.
Rito Baloyi, a member of the ANC Youth League from Limpopo reacting to the top 7 results announcement, said: “I am excited about the results. I am happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa is back. What is pleasing is that the second DSG [Maropene Ramokgopa] is relatively young.
“I am also happy to see Fikile Mbalula in the top seven. He is a former president of the youth league. His inclusion as secretary-general will bring energy to the organisation.”
Maite Makgoba, another delegate from Limpopo, said: “I am so happy that Ramaphosa won. We are happy as Limpopo. We carried the mandate of our branches.”
KwaZulu-Natal ANC delegate Mzwandile Mkhwanazi said: “Congratulations to Cyril Ramaphosa for winning. We will let bygones be bygones and hope this victory will unite the party. We now have more women in the top leadership compared to previous leadership. It shows that in the ANC we are not theorising the issue of women. Fikile Mbalula is now our SG, we hope he will bring more energy in the movement.”
Eastern Cape delegate Simphiwe Msipa said: "We won. The ANC won. The elected leaders have a huge task upon themselves and I am confident that they will help the movement be united and improve."
Elton Charlies, delegate from Northern Cape said: "The conference went well. I am happy with the results. We have elected our new leadership and they will lead us for the next five years. They have to ensure the ANC deals with the issues affecting the poor masses of our people."
WATCH | Thabo Mbeki the moment Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president
WATCH | Live updates: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected president of the ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos