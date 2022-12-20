Rosebank College at the forefront of IT skills development

The past two years have seen unprecedented growth in digital transactions with the increase in online shopping and online learning. However, with more online use came an increase in cybercrime. Trend Micro’s biannual cybersecurity report found that SA ranks in the top 30 countries most vulnerable to malware attacks, making it a playground for cybersecurity criminals.

With every challenge comes the opportunity to provide a solution. This has created increased demand for information technology (IT) professionals and an increase in the cybersecurity budgets of most companies. IT is a booming industry. There are varied career prospects and opportunities to earn well.

Kwandokuhle Sithole, who studied the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) diploma in information technology management at IIE Rosebank College Durban, hopes to reap some of these rewards while contributing to the sector’s development.

Sithole has always had an interest in solving problems. She started by fixing faulty gadgets at home and the more she did that, the more her purpose and career goals became clear. After completing her diploma, she joined BET Software’s graduate programme in February 2022 and has not looked back.

Sithole has excelled in the role, with her colleagues and employer finding her contribution to the organisation immeasurable. Kwando’s colleague, Lindi Mpanza, describes her as a team player, efficient and always ready to take the lead. “She is a pleasure to work with and we are happy she’s part of our team.”

We caught up with Sithole to learn more about her experience.

How did you find out about the BET graduate programme?

I can remember that Thursday like it was yesterday. I was home in Richards Bay when one of my lecturers shared the news of this opportunity on a class WhatsApp group and I took a chance. That’s what I believe in: you have to make the first step towards your dream career. I applied as soon as I received the text, and my application was successful. I have not looked back.