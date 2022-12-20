Rosebank College at the forefront of IT skills development
Graduate Kwandokuhle Sithole is excelling in the male-dominated industry and encourages more young women to participate in the sector
The past two years have seen unprecedented growth in digital transactions with the increase in online shopping and online learning. However, with more online use came an increase in cybercrime. Trend Micro’s biannual cybersecurity report found that SA ranks in the top 30 countries most vulnerable to malware attacks, making it a playground for cybersecurity criminals.
With every challenge comes the opportunity to provide a solution. This has created increased demand for information technology (IT) professionals and an increase in the cybersecurity budgets of most companies. IT is a booming industry. There are varied career prospects and opportunities to earn well.
Kwandokuhle Sithole, who studied the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) diploma in information technology management at IIE Rosebank College Durban, hopes to reap some of these rewards while contributing to the sector’s development.
Sithole has always had an interest in solving problems. She started by fixing faulty gadgets at home and the more she did that, the more her purpose and career goals became clear. After completing her diploma, she joined BET Software’s graduate programme in February 2022 and has not looked back.
Sithole has excelled in the role, with her colleagues and employer finding her contribution to the organisation immeasurable. Kwando’s colleague, Lindi Mpanza, describes her as a team player, efficient and always ready to take the lead. “She is a pleasure to work with and we are happy she’s part of our team.”
We caught up with Sithole to learn more about her experience.
How did you find out about the BET graduate programme?
I can remember that Thursday like it was yesterday. I was home in Richards Bay when one of my lecturers shared the news of this opportunity on a class WhatsApp group and I took a chance. That’s what I believe in: you have to make the first step towards your dream career. I applied as soon as I received the text, and my application was successful. I have not looked back.
What is the best part about being a woman in the tech industry?
The IT sector is predominately male. I bring a different dynamic as a woman and that adds value. My presence in this industry can inspire other young women to study IT or start a business in IT. I enjoy what I do and want to contribute to reshaping the industry and empowering businesses and people.
What projects are you involved in at BET Software?
BET Software keeps it interesting; I can innovate and test my skills. One project I really enjoyed was the BET Tank Challenge. This was an internal project that pushed boundaries and helped with innovation (in the organisation) by finding ways of doing new things and the same things better.
We had to propose a solution to better the deployment process for developers in the organisation — to improve efficiencies and save time. My role was to test the functionality of BET Software’s web application and find opportunities for improvement.
What has been your career-defining moment since you joined BET Software in February 2022?
I don’t have a defining moment. The whole experience has been amazing and through this journey I have found my niche in IT. I have discovered that I am most interested in user interface/user experience design, which is an area that I would love to learn more about and refine my skills.
Who has been your biggest advocate/mentor in the workplace and why?
Lindile Mpanza has been my biggest advocate because she held my hand from day one. This was a big comfort because this is my first job. It’s not just about the work at hand; she has advised me on all aspects of working life, highlighting the importance of self-care so I can bring my best self to work.
Men can show support and be our alliesKwandokuhle Sithole, IIE graduate from IIE Rosebank College
What do you think we should be doing more of for young girls to consider the technology industry?
We should be intentionally introducing girls to the industry earlier, starting from primary school right through to their tertiary years.
What advice would you give young women who are considering studying IT?
I studied an IIE diploma in IT management, completed it in record time and graduated cum laude in 2022. My advice to young women is to put in the work to prove yourself. This helps you, and others, to take you seriously, which is essential if you want your ideas to be considered and to make an impact. It is all in how you present yourself and rise tochallenges.
What role do you think male team members can play to best support their female colleagues in the tech world?
They can show support and be our allies. The goal is to get the job done well, in record time and have a happy client. Men can show they trust women to get the job done as well as they can. It is also essential for them to celebrate women who are doing a great job and do so publicly — this helps to level the playing field and change stereotypes.
This article was paid for by IIE Rosebank College.