South Africa

WATCH | Live updates: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected president of the ANC

Results of ANC top 7 announced

By SOWETANLIVE - 19 December 2022 - 11:43

December 19 2022 - 13:52

Police Minister Bheki Cele chastises the behaviour of KZN ANC delegates after they sang songs against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the national conference.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa chats with newly elected ANC treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa at the party's elective conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

December 19 2022 - 12:52

Gwen Ramokgopa received 1,809 to become the party's treasurer general beating Bejani Chauke, Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina.

Newly elected ANC DSG Nomvula Mokonyane
Image: Freddy mavunda

December 19 2022 - 12:35

Regarding the results for first deputy secretary general, Tina Joemat-Peterson clinched 2 145 votes while Nomvula Mokonyane got 2 195 votes. This means Mokonyane is the party's new first DSG.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula.
Image: File/ Supplied

December 19 2022 - 12:25

Fikile Mbalula has been elected the party's new secretary general after clinching 1,692, beating Mdumiseni Ntuli who got 1,080 votes and Phumulo Masualle.

Gwede Mantashe has been re-elected national chairperson of the ANC at the party's national conference.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

December 19 2022 - 12:17

For the ANC national chairperson position, Gwede Mantashe received 2 062 votes while Stan Mathabatha received 2018 votes. This means Gwede retains the national chairperson position.

Paul Mashatile has been elected ANC deputy president.
Image: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

December 19 2022 - 11:50

For deputy president, Ronald Lamola received 315 votes, Oscar Mabuyane got 1 858. This saw Paul Mashatile beating the two candidates to be elected ANC deputy president.

December 19 2022 - 11:55

Defeated ANC presidential candidate  Zweli Mkhize displays a stern face after it was announced the Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected ANC president.

ANC delegates nominating leaders from the floor as they gear for electing the new leadership that will lead the ANC for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

December 19 2022 - 11:38

Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president on Monday beating opponent Zweli Mkhize for the hotly contested ANC presidency.

In a fiercely contested race, Ramphosa beat Mkhize by close margins.

The announcement was made by ANC Elections Committee head Kgalema Motlanthe during the party's 55th national congress.

December 19 2022 - 10:30

December 19 2022 - 06:15

Results for ANC top 7 expected to be released on Monday

