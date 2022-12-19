December 19 2022 - 11:38
Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected ANC president on Monday beating opponent Zweli Mkhize for the hotly contested ANC presidency.
In a fiercely contested race, Ramphosa beat Mkhize by close margins.
The announcement was made by ANC Elections Committee head Kgalema Motlanthe during the party's 55th national congress.
WATCH | Live updates: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected president of the ANC
Results of ANC top 7 announced
December 19 2022 - 13:52
Police Minister Bheki Cele chastises the behaviour of KZN ANC delegates after they sang songs against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the national conference.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
December 19 2022 - 12:52
Gwen Ramokgopa received 1,809 to become the party's treasurer general beating Bejani Chauke, Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina.
Image: Freddy mavunda
December 19 2022 - 12:35
Regarding the results for first deputy secretary general, Tina Joemat-Peterson clinched 2 145 votes while Nomvula Mokonyane got 2 195 votes. This means Mokonyane is the party's new first DSG.
Image: File/ Supplied
December 19 2022 - 12:25
Fikile Mbalula has been elected the party's new secretary general after clinching 1,692, beating Mdumiseni Ntuli who got 1,080 votes and Phumulo Masualle.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
December 19 2022 - 12:17
For the ANC national chairperson position, Gwede Mantashe received 2 062 votes while Stan Mathabatha received 2018 votes. This means Gwede retains the national chairperson position.
Image: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
December 19 2022 - 11:50
For deputy president, Ronald Lamola received 315 votes, Oscar Mabuyane got 1 858. This saw Paul Mashatile beating the two candidates to be elected ANC deputy president.
December 19 2022 - 11:55
Defeated ANC presidential candidate Zweli Mkhize displays a stern face after it was announced the Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected ANC president.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
December 19 2022 - 11:38
December 19 2022 - 10:30
December 19 2022 - 06:15
Results for ANC top 7 expected to be released on Monday
