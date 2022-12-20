17:05
Erick Mphephu, Limpopo delegate said: "I support the call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa that only qualified ANC members should be deployed into government positions and not the ones who are politically connected. Such a move will help the movement to deal with corruption."
17:10
Maite Kwinda, delegate from Limpopo, said: "The conference went well for five days. The disruptions that happened on the first day with some of the delegates singing anti Ramaphosa songs was not nice. But everything went smooth afterwards. I am happy that the president talked about speeding land reform in his closing speech. This process will assist people who are living in informal settlements."
16:18
Ramaphosa says the party emerges stronger from the conference but they know that their job is far from done.
16:17
He says delegates firmly placed ANC on a path for renewal.
16:16
Ramaphosa thanks delegates for representing mandate of their branches
16:14
Ramaphosa now thanks all who are present at the conference from civil society to the media
16:13
Ramaphosa - we must show no mercy to those who steal money from the poor wherever they are. Ramaphosa - we return to our branches filled with the commitment that ANC exists to serve our people
16:11
Ramaphosa says if the ANC is divided it will never be able to unite the people of SA. He says the party needs to remove economic obstacles to foster growth and development. Ramaphosa- we need to employ people because they are competent not because they are committed to other people.
16:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces that his government intends to create more TVET colleges.
WATCH |Live updates: Cyril Ramaphosa's closing address
Ramaphosa delivers concluding remarks at ANC's 55th national conference
Image: Antonio Muchave
16:07
Ramaphosa- We either deal with this problem [corruption] or we perish as an organization
16:05
Ramaphosa - we have also acknowledged that we have not done enough to end corruption and reverse state capture.
16:04
He says the 55th conference has taken a firm stance against corruption
16:02
He says crime is a problem of society and requires all to be involved in an effort to fight crime. He says conference has provided clear direction on further steps to be taken to end gender based violence. He says conference has restated the party’s commitment to a better Africa and better world
15:57
Ramaphosa says the failure of basic services has increased the lack of confidence to the government and party
15:56
Ramaphosa - we have outlined the steps to rebuild our economy. Ramaphosa - we also decided we embark on other interventions to ensure that our rural areas and townships become economic opportunities. Ramaphosa - this conference has expressed impatience and has given our employees in government to act with speed to implement the proposals that will emerge from commissions.
15:51
He says once the branches have made their choice, “all of us are expected to fall in line”.
15:50
Ramaphosa says the branches have spoken and chosen the leadership they want.
15:47
Ramaphosa says “through our deliberations we have chosen a path for renewal”.
15:46
He reiterates the adjournment of the conference to January 5th and also says January 8 statement will be in Mangaung in the Free State.
15:45
Ramaphosa says the party has come to the end of the first part of the 55th national conference.
15:44
Ramaphosa says former President Jacob Zuma is not here but he sends his greeting to him as well as he acknowledge former leaders of the party, veterans and alliance partners.
15:41
Re-elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the podium amid singing of “Ramaphosa re morata kaofela”.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
December 20 2022 - 15:33
About 2000 have voted for the new NEC
Mbalula says almost 2000 delegates have voted for new 80 member NEC. Resolutions taken by conference will only be known on January 5th
Image: Thulani Mbele
December 20 2022 - 15:32
Ramaphosa delivers speech to mostly half-filled hall
Ramaphosa will deliver address to half-filled plenary as delegates are held up in voting for the NEC members. Mbalula says the 55th national conference was a watershed moment which many expected the party would emerge more divided than ever.
Mbalula says a number of delegates from coastal provinces have started retuning home therefore it was not possible to conclude the programme of the conference
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
December 20 2022 - 15:13
ANC national conference adjourned
ANC SG Fikile Mbalula says the national conference is adjourned until January 5 2023.
Image: Thulani Mbele
December 20 2022 - 15:17
ANC top 7 walk into plenary
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the officials of the new top 7 just walked into plenary. Ramaphosa will deliver closing adress.
