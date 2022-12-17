×

South Africa

Branded ANC merchandise a runaway success

Sellers buy in to get access

17 December 2022 - 17:14
Mpho Koka Journalist
Portia Nyawose from Durban selling ANC merchandise during the ANC national elective conference.
Image: Thulani Mbele

T-shirts and caps branded in the black, green and gold of the ANC were selling like hot cakes as merchandiser Portia Nyawose took orders from customers at her stall.

Nyawose, 50, is one of dozens of registered merchandisers selling outside the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg where the ANC is holding its 55th national elective conference.

She sells ANC T-shirts, caps and dresses for R350, R150 and R500 respectively.

Nyawose said she left her home in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday, and arrived on the same day in order to prepare to sell her merchandise at the conference.

She said she spent R1,350 on petrol and close to R500 on toll gates to get to Johannesburg.

Nyawose said she booked herself into a guesthouse in Fourways until Wednesday.

“I want to make sure I leave here with nothing. I want to sell everything and go back home empty-handed,” Nyawose told Sowetan at her stall on Friday.

Nyawose said she had about 100 customers on Friday and Saturday.

“People love the T-shirts and caps. These are the clothing items which are the most sold,’’ she said.

Nyawose, who has been selling ANC regalia since 2007, said she bought stock worth R100,000.

She said she buys fabric from shops in Durban and Johannesburg, and cuts and sews it herself. Sometimes she buys ANC regalia directly from other merchandisers, she said.

Nyawose said one has to be an active member of the ANC to sell regalia at ANC events.

She said one has to apply for a permit at a once-off fee of R5,000. The permit has to be renewed every year at the same cost.

To sell at ANC events, a R2,000 application fee must be paid.

Nyawose said the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) of the ANC gives all registered merchandisers the approved logos, images and colours they can print on the regalia they will be selling at events. 

The PBF is a programme of the ANC, mandated to promote and enhance liaison between the government, the ANC and business. It functions under the auspices of the treasurer-general's office.

kokam@sowetan.co.za

