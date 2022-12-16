×

South Africa

ANC conference hit by three-hour delay

By Zimasa Matiwane - 16 December 2022 - 12:03
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe during a media briefing ahead of the ANC's 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The start of the ANC’s national elective conference has been delayed due to technical glitches in registering delegates.

The gathering is running more than three hours late, but on Friday party spokesperson Pule Mabe said there was no crisis.

The conference was meant to officially open at 8.30am, but shortly before midday there had been on movement on commencement.

Mabe said the ANC was trying out a new registration system and had experienced technical glitches.

“This morning we registered more than 3,800 delegates so we have less than 600 delegates to go,” he said.

“The machines are rolling so it means there many being registered as we speak.”

Registration is a crucial step in the conference as it sifts through attendees, assigning individuals with their designated roles as voting delegates, non-voting delegates and special guests. 

The delays have affected the delivery of the political report by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, the adoption of conference rules and electoral rules, and the credentials report.

The ANC is meeting in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, to elect new national leaders. 

Ramaphosa is running for a re-election but is being challenged by former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Other contesters including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are expected to be nominated from the floor.

TimesLIVE

