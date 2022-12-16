“This year’s conference is, therefore, a watershed moment, not only for the African National Congress, but for all of us as South Africans. It is a test of whether we will continue to be faithful to the renewal of the ANC and to the transformation of our economy and our society,” he said.
Conference a test of ANC renewal - Ramaphosa
Image: Thulani Mbele
The ANC's 55th national conference starting today will be a “watershed moment” that will not only dictate the next decade and test the party was committed to its renewal project, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking at the ANC Presidential Gala dinner held at Nasrec on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said business people were looking at the party for clear policies that will make trading in the country easier, in spite of the challenges the last two years.
“This year’s conference is, therefore, a watershed moment, not only for the African National Congress, but for all of us as South Africans. It is a test of whether we will continue to be faithful to the renewal of the ANC and to the transformation of our economy and our society,” he said.
The gala dinner is aimed at the business sector also heard Ramaphosa say “the conference mandated us five years ago to actively seek partnership with the private sector for development growth”.
The speech did not seem to inspire many of those in attendance, as the president looked dazed and uninspired as he delivered it.
During the dinner itself, many ministers and ANC national executive committee members were absent from the gala with some in attendance rushing to leave as more lobbying and horse-trading continued ahead of the first day of conference.
Deputy president David Mabuza was the most notable absentee, causing ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to announce that Mabuza had “personal commitments” to attend to but did not explain what these were.
This speech itself centred around three major themes, corruption, Eskom and Covid-19.
Ramaphosa said they had faced many challenges in recent year but gave the assurance that the country would recover.
“Two years since the emergence of Covid-19, it’s in abeyance thanks to an effective national response that brought together all sectors.
On the country’s energy crisis, he said this had been exacerbated by the Russia/Ukraine conflict between the two European countries.
Ramaphosa, who is seeking a second term, is being contested by former health minister Zweli Mkhize who was implicated in a SIU report on Digital Vibes also added that “this has been a year of fighting against corruption and state capture”.
Ramaphosa's own Phala Phala scandal is expected to loom large in conference proceedings.
This is after a Section 89 independent panel appointed by Parliament found that Ramaphosa has a case to answer to regarding the source of the foreign currency stolen at his Phala Phala and whether it had been declared in terms of the country's tax laws.
The ANC's Integrity Committee chairman George Mashamba will deliver the Phala Phala report during the conference. He's also expected to deliver findings on Digital Vibes.
