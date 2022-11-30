The most important gifts you can give those closest to you are the ones you’ll never see them receive. Life cover is a great example.

There is no doubt that making sure our loved ones receive a dignified funeral is important to everyone and a funeral policy plays a valuable role in paying for funeral and other costs when money is needed immediately. But what happens to those who are left behind who may have relied on your income to support them?

This is where life cover comes in and plays a key role: The money can be used to settle debts, pay school fees and cover other family living expenses. What is most important, is that it can be used to provide a long-term income for your loved ones. In short, life cover can help you leave a legacy that could live on long after you have gone.

According to John Manyike, head of Financial Education at Old Mutual, deciding what type of insurance best suits you is something that should be discussed with a professional.

“A qualified financial adviser will look at your full financial situation and then suggest ways to ensure you are properly covered,” he says. “This process will include ensuring that as your life changes, you have the financial solutions to adapt and meet the demands of life and pay only for the benefits that are necessary for you at the time.

“Old Mutual’s aim is to play a role in serving and uplifting the communities in which it [operates] by offering products and services that can help them realise their dreams and be remembered long after they have passed on.”

Protect your family’s future; get life cover that suits you. Visit your nearest Old Mutual branch to speak to one of its accredited financial advisers.

This article was paid for by Old Mutual.