South Africa

Kidnap victim dies shortly after being rescued by police

30 November 2022 - 11:00
A Bangladeshi businessman in the North West who was kidnapped died shortly after he was rescued. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 40-year-old Bangladeshi businessman kidnapped at his home arriving from work last Tuesday died shortly after he was rescued by the police.

North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the suspects took the victim from Taung to a house in Magogoe village, outside Mahikeng.

“The police managed to trace the vehicle the suspects were driving to Mahikeng. 

“The victim was found in the back room of the property.

“He died shortly after he was rescued.”

Police have arrested five suspects.

Three who were arrested on Thursday — Aobakwe Ntsomane, 32, Modisa Ralokwakweng, 31, and Kabelo Badimo, 31 — appeared in the Molopo magistrate's court on Monday. They will apply for bail on Friday.

Two other suspects linked to the case, aged 31 and 32, were arrested in Polokwane while in hiding. They are expected to appear in the Molopo magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Police are investigating cases of kidnapping and murder.

TimesLIVE

