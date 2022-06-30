×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Businessman rescued and reunited with family after kidnapping ordeal

30 June 2022 - 09:08
Cape Town businessman was rescued from his captors in a house in Khayelitsha.
Cape Town businessman was rescued from his captors in a house in Khayelitsha.
Image: SA Police

A Cape Town businessman who was kidnapped in March has been rescued from his captors in a midnight takedown operation.

Ismail Rajah, 69, was kidnapped outside his business premises in Parow. Police rescued him from a house in Khayelitsha this week.

“Following his kidnapping, a ransom demand was made to his family. It is reported that the family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the SA police national anti-kidnapping task team was roped in to investigate,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said on Thursday.

She said the team immediately mobilised the Special Task Force, Organised Crime Investigators, and Crime Scene Experts and collaborated with private security.

“Just after midnight on Wednesday, the team pounced on an identified address and rescued the victim,” said Mathe.

Four men, two Mozambican nationals and two South Africans between the ages of 30 and 38, were arrested.

Police confiscated cellphones and various types of equipment on suspicion they were used by the suspects during the commission of the crime.

“All four [suspects] are expected to appear before the Parow magistrate's court on Thursday.”

Rajah has been safely reunited with his family, safe and unharmed.

TimesLIVE

Brother 'knows suspect' in case of murdered woman found in mineshaft

Though still in pain, the family of a 31-year-old woman who was kidnapped last month are relieved they finally have her body, putting an end weeks of ...
News
1 day ago

New ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi calls for more police

Newly elected ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi believes the party will have to intervene to deal with rampant crime in the province.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released