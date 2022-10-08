Anichka Penev has been reunited with her family after being kidnapped last week, police have confirmed.
The Ukrainian woman, who was found in Khayelitsha on Friday, was dragged from her Audi R8 after gunmen in two cars blocked her vehicle as she drove along Ipswich Road in Blue Downs, Cape Town.
Viral CCTV footage showed the kidnappers forcing Penev into one of the vehicles after grabbing her when she tried to jump out of the passenger side of her car to escape. She fought back, was eventually overpowered, bundled into one of the cars and driven off.
Police said she was alone at the time.
Confirming the incident, W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping were under investigation.
TimesLIVE
Kidnap victim Anichka Penev has been found
Image: Twitter: @Abramjee
No new developments in kidnapping of Ukrainian woman in Cape Town
