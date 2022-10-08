×

South Africa

Kidnap victim Anichka Penev has been found

By TIMESLIVE - 08 October 2022 - 11:32
CCTV footage of the incident shows Anichka Penev's car being blocked by two others.
Image: Twitter: @Abramjee

Anichka Penev has been reunited with her family after being kidnapped last week, police have confirmed.

The Ukrainian woman, who was found in Khayelitsha on Friday, was dragged from her Audi R8 after gunmen in two cars blocked her vehicle as she drove along Ipswich Road in Blue Downs, Cape Town. 

Viral CCTV footage showed the kidnappers forcing Penev into one of the vehicles after grabbing her when she tried to jump out of the passenger side of her car to escape. She fought back, was eventually overpowered, bundled into one of the cars and driven off.

Police said she was alone at the time.

Confirming the incident, W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping were under investigation.

