×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two men burnt to death after kidnap victim screams for help

One suspect in kidnap bid survives

19 August 2022 - 08:19
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

A 23-year-old Limpopo woman survived a kidnap attempt by three men near a local shopping centre by fighting and screaming as her assailants tried to drag her into their car

One of Funo Muofhe's attackers appeared at the Dzanani magistrate's court in Nzhelele on Thursday. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele