South Africa

ConCourt orders Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus be released on parole

21 November 2022 - 16:19
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Janusz Walus, Chris Hani's killer, will soon be released on parole. FILE PHOTO
Image: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive

In a unanimous decision, the Constitutional Court has ordered that Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, be placed on parole within 10 days.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo emphasised that Walus was eligible for parole in 2005 and therefore the decision by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to reject his application in 2020 was irrational and set it aside.

As Zondo read out his judgment, he announced the 2020 decision was irrational and rescinded the decision.

Hani’s wife, Limpho, who  was seated in the public gallery alongside SA Communist Party general-secretary Solly Mapaila held back tears as she listened to Zondo read out his judgement.

Those clad in SACP regalia exclaimed the country had been sold to the highest bidder, with Mapaila saying the decision was not in the interest of South Africans.

