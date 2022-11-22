×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Chris Hani's widow lashes at Zondo for Waluś ruling

ConCourt judgment affirms SA justice system — Lawyers for Human Rights

By Nomazima Nkosi, Mpho Sibanyoni and Mpho Koka - 22 November 2022 - 07:43

As Limpho Hani, the widow of Chris Hani, lashed out at the apex court yesterday for ordering the release of her husband's killer on parole, legal experts and constitutional activists said the ruling affirmed the rule of law.

Yesterday, the Constitutional Court set aside the decision of justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to refuse parole to Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm