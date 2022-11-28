Chris Hani monument vandalised

The ANC in Gauteng has expressed outrage over the vandalism of the Chris Hani monument in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

ANC Gauteng provincial spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the destroyed monument was located in the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Garden.

''The ANC in Gauteng is deeply saddened by the vandalism and desecration of the Chris Hani monument.

"The monument is comprised of Chris Hani’s gravesite, the Chris Hani Memorial and the Walk of Remembrance,’’ Makhubela said.

The vandalism comes as Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, was granted parole by the Constitutional Court last week.

''It [vandalism] occurs at a very difficult moment in our history, where Hani’s assassin, Janusz Walus, is set to be released from prison,’’ Makhubela said.

The party called on the municipality and law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators behind the vandalism.

Ekurhuleni municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini also condemned the vandalism.

''The vandalism to the ‘Four Pillars of the ANC Struggle’ portion of the facility and the information centre and kiosk was discovered by municipal officials when they reported for duty this morning. The lighting system of the facility was removed and one of the pillars was badly damaged. There was also a break-in at the information centre which is situated along the Walk of Remembrance linking the Wall of Remembrance to the Chris Hani Memorial,’’ said Dlamini.

Dlamini said it was puzzling that the vandalism comes after the court granted Walus parole.

''What makes the situation even more puzzling is the timing of the incident considering the recent judgment by the Constitutional Court on the case. Such incidents are extremely regrettable. The city is doing its best to preserve its rich heritage, but there seem to be some people out there who are hellbent on ensuring this does not happen,” said Dlamini. “Our people should take pride in such facilities instead of destroying them.”

Dlamini said the city was working with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) to investigate the vandalism.

