Police are investigating a case of robbery after armed gunmen stormed into a church in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, before making off with personal items belonging to the congregants, including tithes.
The robbery took place Saturday at a Seventh Day Adventist church. Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said a case of robbery has been opened.
“A group of armed men walked into the church around midday and demanded personal items from the congregants while pointing firearms at them. No-one was injured. No arrests have been made,” said Kweza.
Armed robbers make off with congregants’ belongings
Image: Seventh-day Adventist Church via Facebook
Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni condemned the attack and promised to do everything in his power to bring the perpetrators to book, adding that church members should be allowed to do their business peacefully.
Anyone with information can contact police crime stop at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
