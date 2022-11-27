×

South Africa

Armed robbers make off with congregants’ belongings

27 November 2022 - 15:31
Mpho Koka Journalist
Robbers invaded a Seventh-day Adventist Church sermon in Johannesburg's CBD at the weekend.
Image: Seventh-day Adventist Church via Facebook

Police are investigating a case of robbery after armed gunmen stormed into a church in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, before making off with personal items belonging to the congregants, including tithes.

The robbery took place Saturday at a Seventh Day Adventist church. Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said a case of robbery has been opened.

“A group of armed men walked into the church around midday and demanded personal items from the congregants while pointing firearms at them. No-one was injured. No arrests have been made,” said Kweza.

Dear members of the Johannesburg Central SDA Church, The Church would like to take this opportunity to assure you that...

Posted by Johannesburg Central SDA Church on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni condemned the attack and promised to do everything in his power to bring the perpetrators to book, adding that  church members should be allowed to do their business peacefully.

Anyone with information can contact police crime stop at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

kokam@sowetan.co.za

'Thugs shot dead pastor despite his pleas for mercy'

Slain Holiness Christian Revival Ministries pastor Vincent Sikhakhane pleaded with armed robbers who stormed into his church – a third incident in ...
News
1 month ago

