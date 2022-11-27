One pregnant pupil had to stop writing because she was experiencing labour pains.
Four pupils were found with cellphones during the tests.
Chiloane said protest actions had no significant effect on the examination process. However, absenteeism among part-time candidates was concerning.
He said 26 marking centres have been established to undertake the marking of NSC scripts for the province, with 12,711 marking officials, including moderators.
The basic education department will release the NSC results on January 19, with individual results available at schools the next day.
TimesLIVE
Exams 2022 | Pupils stabbed, shot, falling ill — and one in labour pain
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Violent crime has rocked Gauteng schools on five occasions so far during the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane, at a briefing on Sunday, said the necessary support and interventions were provided by the department.
Crimes affecting the exams listed by the department are:
Exams were also disrupted through illness with six pupils suffering sudden health issues while another two had to write exams in hospitals.
Taxi strike fails to dampen spirits of Western Cape matrics who sat for Sepedi and Sesotho papers
One pregnant pupil had to stop writing because she was experiencing labour pains.
Four pupils were found with cellphones during the tests.
Chiloane said protest actions had no significant effect on the examination process. However, absenteeism among part-time candidates was concerning.
He said 26 marking centres have been established to undertake the marking of NSC scripts for the province, with 12,711 marking officials, including moderators.
The basic education department will release the NSC results on January 19, with individual results available at schools the next day.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos