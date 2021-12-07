I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my Catholic roots, says Janusz Walus

Polish immigrant Janusz Walus, who killed anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani, says he has turned over a new leaf, realises that apartheid was wrong and has grown closer to God during his almost 30-year incarceration.

These revelations were listed in papers filed to the Constitutional Court earlier this year when he applied for the apex court to look into his last failed bid to get parole in March 2020, which had been denied by justice minister Ronald Lamola.

Walus wants the Constitutional Court to set aside the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss his leave to appeal against a high court judgment that upheld the refusal of his parole.

Walus’ legal team shared the papers after last week’s affirmation by the ConCourt that it would hear the matter in February 2022.