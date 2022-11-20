A police officer who was travelling in one of the vehicles of deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade was killed when the tyre burst, causing the car to roll over.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the accident happened in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, at about 10.30am.
“The deputy president’s motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the back-up vehicles' tyre burst, causing the vehicle to roll over.
“Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.
“The deputy president was in another vehicle. He was not injured,” Mathe said.
She added that the police's Employee Health and Wellness Unit has been dispatched to notify the families of the deceased member and the injured members.
“The national commissioner of the SAPS, Gen Fannie Masemola, has on behalf of the SAPS sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member and also wished the injured members a speedy recovery. A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middelburg police station,” Mathe said.
In July, Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Two officers sustained minor injuries during the accident and were treated and released the same day.
Mabuza was not part of the motorcade.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Deputy president was travelling in another car
Mabuza's bodyguard killed, two others injured after a tyre burst
A police officer who was travelling in one of the vehicles of deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade was killed when the tyre burst, causing the car to roll over.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the accident happened in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, at about 10.30am.
“The deputy president’s motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the back-up vehicles' tyre burst, causing the vehicle to roll over.
“Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.
“The deputy president was in another vehicle. He was not injured,” Mathe said.
She added that the police's Employee Health and Wellness Unit has been dispatched to notify the families of the deceased member and the injured members.
“The national commissioner of the SAPS, Gen Fannie Masemola, has on behalf of the SAPS sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member and also wished the injured members a speedy recovery. A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middelburg police station,” Mathe said.
In July, Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Two officers sustained minor injuries during the accident and were treated and released the same day.
Mabuza was not part of the motorcade.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos