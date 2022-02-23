Chris Hani killer takes parole fight to ConCourt

Walus’ lawyer Adv Roelof du Plessis called on the apex court to order his release as Lamola was afraid of releasing him because of the political fallout it would create

The Constitutional Court will have to give justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola space and time to decide when it is finally appropriate to release anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus on parole.



This was the argument that was put forward by the legal counsel of Lamola, the Hani family and the SACP on Tuesday as Walus and his legal team approached the apex court seeking for review and setting aside of the decision by Lamola to deny his application for parole...