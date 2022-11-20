×

South Africa

Three-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in Free State

20 November 2022 - 14:23
A three-year-old boy was mauled by a dog in Hennenman.
Image: artman1/123rf.com

A three-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pit bull in a neighbour's yard in Hennenman in the Free State.

Hennenman police have opened an inquest for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said police were called to Sekoti-mpate after reports that a child had been mauled by a dog on Sunday, at about 9.30am.

"On arrival at the scene, members found a large group of community members already outside the yard," he said.

Kareli said the three-year-old toddler was certified dead at the scene after sustaining severe head injuries.

The dog, which was removed by its owner, was put down by police and another dog on the property was removed by the SPCA.

Kareli said public order police have been deployed to the area as the situation is tense. 

The incident comes a week after an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull in Vista Park, also in Bloemfontein. 

TimesLIVE

