Soon afterwards the officer obtained information from his contacts who revealed a dog matching the description was seen on the corner of two streets in Strand.
“The officers responded and found the dog tied to a pole at a property ... The suspect was not there. According to residents the dog was sold to a man from Nomzamo who was yet to collect it,” said Dyason.
Officers obtained the name of the suspect, who will be arrested as soon as a criminal case is opened by the owners of the dog.
The canine was reunited with its owners on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Law snapping at heels of ‘brazen pit bull dognapper’
Image: City of Cape Town
A video of a man brazenly pulling a white pit bull by its collar over a property wall, throwing it over his shoulder and stealing it has had a happy ending thanks to some quick thinking by a law enforcement officer.
“The drama started with a video clip trending on social media showing an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from inside a residence in Strand,” said Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
“An alert officer recognised the house from which the dog was taken and confirmed with the residents if the dog on the video clip was indeed their dog. They confirmed it was and the officer set about finding the alleged ‘dognapper’.”
