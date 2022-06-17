Truck driver error caused M17 Tshwane bus crash: accident report

Driver error was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash between a truck and bus on the M17 that claimed 15 lives and left 37 injured last Friday.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula released the accident report on Friday.

He said: “The bus was travelling in a southerly direction with 56 passengers on board. The truck carrying furniture was travelling in the opposite direction. The truck driver allowed his vehicle to veer off its original lane of travel into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision.”

Mbalula said an inquest will be opened.

“The presiding officer (magistrate) assigned this case will have to make a finding after the leading of evidence by eyewitnesses. It is unfortunate and lamentable since both drivers died, and consequently no-one can be charged for reckless and negligent driving and/or culpable homicide,” he said.