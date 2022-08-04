A passenger bus left the road and overturned on the R37 Lydenberg Road near Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on Thursday morning.
Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the crash at 7am. “An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were immediately dispatched.”
Sixty people suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were treated and stabilised before being taken to various nearby hospitals for further medical care.
No fatalities were reported.
TimesLIVE
60 bus passengers injured in crash near Mbombela
Image: Emer-G-Med
A passenger bus left the road and overturned on the R37 Lydenberg Road near Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on Thursday morning.
Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the crash at 7am. “An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were immediately dispatched.”
Sixty people suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were treated and stabilised before being taken to various nearby hospitals for further medical care.
No fatalities were reported.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Accident, involving ambulance, bus and truck leaves 50 injured
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos