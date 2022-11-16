54 municipal officials killed since 2021 polls
Salga proposes budget for security provision
At least 54 councillors and municipal officials have been killed since 2021 local government elections, and now the South African Local Government Association (Salga) is calling for government to set a budget for provision of security.
The organisation said it has noticed the growing number of intimidation and killing of councillors and municipal officials with at least 54 killed for various reasons since the local elections a year ago, and more than 300 being murdered over the past few years...
