×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Senior EFF councillor in KZN killed in drive-by shooting

By Staff Reporter - 02 June 2022 - 18:56
A senior EFF councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
A senior EFF councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Senior EFF councillor Mxolisi Buthelezi was shot dead while on his way to work in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, said KwaZulu-Natal police. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said at 7am, Buthelezi, 41, was driving his vehicle in the Ogengele area of Mtubatuba when he was shot in a drive-by shooting.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder is being investigated by KwaMsane SAPS,” Gwala said.

Buthelezi was the chair of the EFF in the Umkhanyakude district municipality.

TimesLIVE 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused