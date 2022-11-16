Municipal boss lives in fear for flagging R1.8m road tender
SMS warns Thobela to drop probe and 'live longer'
About R1.8m worth of suspicious payments connected to a road project are the centre of death threats targeted at a municipal manager in Limpopo, making him the latest victim of a disturbing trend of officials being targeted in SA.
The council at the Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality took a decision on Monday to employ security to protect its recently appointed municipal manager Ben Thobela after he received a chilling text message warning him to stay away from suspending implicated officials if he wants to live...
