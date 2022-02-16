Two men arrested in Tshwane for bribery regarding overloaded truck

The Gauteng traffic police have arrested two men for bribery and corruption.

The men, aged 40 and 60 respectively, were arrested during the law-enforcement operation conducted on Monday in Pretoria West.

“The members of Gauteng traffic police attached to Pretoria service point stopped a heavy motor vehicle to assess its roadworthiness. Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers realised that the driver was not in possession of professional driving permit (PDP) and also the vehicle was heavily loaded,” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

The driver was instructed to drive the truck to the weighbridge to determine the extent of the overload.

According to the police, the owner of the truck detected through a tracking device that the vehicle was being escorted to the weighbridge.

“It is alleged that he telephonically requested that the truck should not be escorted to the weighbridge as they were going to make a plan to release it.

“Both the driver and the other person had offered the officers R2,000 for the driver to not be charged as well as for the truck to not be escorted to the weighbridge. The officers then arrested both the driver and the passenger for bribery and corruption,” Maremane said.

The suspects were expected to appear at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“Bribery and corruption derail the good intentions of the rule of law and is a major setback towards the creation of safer communities. Any form of bribery, including receiving monetary rewards in return for any favour, will not be tolerated.” said Maremane. “We commend these officers for their sterling work in ensuring that we root out bribery and corruption in the province,” he said.

The Gauteng traffic police called on the public to report any member of the public or law-enforcement officer found to be involved in any corrupt activity on 0800 701 701.

