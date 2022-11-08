×

South Africa

Tania Campbell reelected as Ekurhuleni mayor

08 November 2022 - 14:56
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Tania Campbell, has been reinstated as mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The DA's Tania Campbell has been reelected as mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.

Campbell was removed as mayor two weeks ago after the ANC tabled a motion of no confidence against her.

The ANC succeeded in ousting Campbell after the EFF abstained from the vote, however, on Tuesday, the EFF, who are kingmakers in the municipality, voted alongside the DA-led coalition government and reinstated Campbell in her position.

On Tuesday, Campbell received 124 votes out of 224 ballots. Her competition, ANC Ekurhuleni deputy chairperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi, received only 99 votes.

In what was a telling sign of things to come, the EFF nominated its caucus chairperson Nkululeko Dunga for mayor. However, moments later, Dunga withdrew his name from the nomination race.

This means the ANC and EFF failed to reach an agreement which could've seen the red berets with its first mayor since the party was established in 2013.

