Ekurhuleni council meeting postponed after EFF, ANC fail to reach agreement over mayor election

In a coordinated effort, all parties agreed to the adjournment.
Following speaker Raymond Dhlamini's announcement, there was confusion as to when the meeting would be reconvened. He proposed November 24 as a new date which is the day for the next ordinary council sitting.
However, ANC caucus chair and regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina, who had earlier withdrawn his name from the mayoral race, proposed the meeting reconvene within seven days.
Shortly after the meeting was adjourned, Dhlamini held a media briefing where he said the decision to postpone the meeting was to avoid any legal disputes in future.
Insiders said discussions between the EFF and ANC had been escalated to the national leadership after the parties couldn't agree on how to govern Ekurhuleni going forward.
DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga accused the ANC and EFF’s flip-flopping in Ekurhuleni had left council in limbo and set service delivery back.
“The coalition of corruption and confusion were quick to stand together to vote out DA Mayor Tania Campbell but like the proverbial dog chasing a bus, they had no idea what to do with it once they caught it.
“While this squabble was going on, ActionSA which has been working hard to bring the EFF on board in Ekurhuleni were again left in limbo after they turned their backs on the DA but didn’t get what they hoped for from their new ANC and EFF friends,” Msimanga said.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
The City of Ekurhuleni council meeting meant to elect a new mayor was postponed on Wednesday after a collapse in negotiations between the EFF and ANC.
Last minute horse-trading characterised today's meeting when EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and the ANC's Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi and provincial secretary TK Nciza were locked in meetings for the large part of the council sitting.
Following several adjournments, councillors eventually reconvened the meeting, only for the minority bloc to request the meeting be postponed.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
