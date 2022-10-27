×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC and coalition partners yet to decide on former mayor's replacement

Parties must convene a meeting within seven days to appoint new mayor

27 October 2022 - 08:09
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The clock is ticking for the ANC and its coalition partners to decide who will replace Tania Campbell as Ekurhuleni mayor.

This is after “accidental mayor” Campbell was yesterday voted out in motion of no confidence...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...