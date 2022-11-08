×

South Africa

LISTEN | Venues that name and shame debtors could end up in hot water, cautions legal expert

Cape Town bars in the firing line for civil suits

08 November 2022 - 16:12
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Those identified as debtors could give the clubs a hard time. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/arinahabich

As the Wednesday deadline looms to name and shame on social media those owing a Cape Town bar for alcohol bought on credit, an attorney has warned the venue could find itself in hot water.

Listen:

Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge stunned social media users at the weekend when it threatened to publish the identities of indebted customers and the huge amounts they owe.

Prime Time, also in Cape Town, followed suit with a 12-hour notice to those who owe it money. 

However, director and attorney at Dubazana Attorneys, Nthabiseng Dubazana, said the venues could find themselves in trouble if they publish names and pictures.

