Payment frozen as PPE fraud probed

Community radio stations battle as health department bills go unpaid

Several Gauteng community radio stations say they have been plunged into financial difficulty after the provincial department of health failed to pay their invoices due to the ongoing investigations into the Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal.



The radio stations were contracted by the department to run awareness campaigns and adverts related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic but have since been unpaid for months after the freezing of payments while the investigation is under way...